Gabrielle Union reveals she's had 8 or 9 miscarriages in past three years

Gabrielle Union has opened up about her infertility struggle, revealing that she has had eight or nine miscarriages since her wedding to Dwyane Wade. Writing in her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle confesses: "I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant – I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

Despite the failed IVF attempts and being constantly bloated from the hormones, the 44-year-old star says that she and Dwyane "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we've both dreamed of". The couple married in August 2014, making Gabrielle a stepmother to the basketball player's sons. Her view about having children changed at that moment. "I never wanted kids," she told People. "Then I became a stepmum, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Gabrielle added that she is reminded of her infertility struggle every time someone asks if she and Dwyane, 35, want children. "For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, 'Do you want kids?' A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say 'no' because that's a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause," she said.

The Being Mary Jane actress was previously married to NFL player Chris Howard. The couple tied the knot in 2001 but divorced in 2006. Three years later, Gabrielle started dating Dwyane and the pair said "I do" in Miami, Florida in August 2014. The bride and groom married at the Chateau Artisan castle in a black-and-white themed affair.