Jeff Brazier reveals he has already picked a baby name following engagement to Kate Dwyer The couple announced their engagement news in HELLO! this week

Jeff Brazier and his fiancée Kate Dwyer are already thinking about their first child, days after their engagement was announced in HELLO! magazine. The couple opened up about their baby plans in an exclusive Facebook Live, revealing that they both want a daughter. "Jeff would have one tomorrow," laughed Kate, adding: "It's a few years off. I'm still young. I'd love to have a girl because I'm really outnumbered in the house, I don't think I could deal with more boys. But we'll just have to wait and see."

"I need a girl," said Jeff, revealing that he already has a name picked out. "I've had the name Isabella for so, so long and I'd be really disappointed if I don't meet her one day. Bella Brazier, it just rings. And if she's naughty – Isabella!" Kate added: "He told me that name the week we met, so I've known a long time."

Jeff and Kate's love story in pictures

The couple, who have been together for four years, plan to marry next summer in a place that is special to both of them. They haven't chosen the venue, but travel PR Kate is confident she will have everything booked by Christmas. Jeff's teenage sons Bobby and Freddie, whose mother Jade Goody passed away in 2009, will act as best men and make speeches. "The boys saying something, giving some kind of recognition of the journey we've had, of where we've been and what we've done – I can't think of anything more emotional," said Jeff. "I kind of look forward to it."

The 38-year-old life coach chose to pop the question in Ibiza while the couple were on holiday. He revealed: "We got up at 7am one morning and got on the moped, went to the other side of the island where the sun comes up over the sea, and we managed to just make it to a really beautiful beach. We were probably there for a good hour and a half before I did it. It just got to the point where I thought, 'Yeah, why not? Why wouldn't I? Go for it.'" Kate added: "I think I cried for ten minutes. I didn't say yes for a very long time. And it wasn't pretty crying, it was full on sobbing."