Ross Kemp and his wife Renee O'Brien have been discharged from hospital with their newborn twins. The former EastEnders actor proudly took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo showing him standing in a lift at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, carrying his sleeping newborn daughters Ava and Kitty in their baby carriers. "Homeward bound," Ross, 53, captioned the black-and-white snapshot. "Very big thanks to all at John Radcliffe."

Renee and Ross welcomed their little girls last week. The couple, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to a little boy, who was born in April 2015, while Ross also shares a son with his make-up artist ex-partner Nicola Coleman. Shortly after Ava and Kitty's arrival, the proud new father took to Twitter to share the very first snapshot of the new arrivals. "Mum, Ava, and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital," he wrote alongside the photo, which shows Renee cuddling up to her tiny babies in her hospital bed.

Ross previously opened up about his experience of fatherhood in an interview with the Sun. "I love throwing the boys around, rough and tumble, but also watching Peppa Pig together," he said. "I had kids late in my life. I used to be that guy who liked to go out partying and drinking but I don't do that anymore, and I don't miss it."