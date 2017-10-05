Chrissy Teigen talks baby number two Chrissy Teigen has opened up about trying IVF for a second baby

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she and her husband, John Legend, are hoping to welcome a second child via IVF. The Lip Sync Battle host, who used IVF to get pregnant with her first child, Luna, opened up about wanting another baby in the new issue of InStyle, revealing that they have one embryo left from her previous round of treatment. She said: "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna."

Chrissy also spoke fondly about her husband in the interview, saying: "I'm much luckier to have John's personality in my life than he is to have mine. He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' with me for two and a half hours." John has previously opened up about their struggles to conceive a several years before turning to IVF, telling Cosmopolitan: "I think it's especially difficult when you can't conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not… [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully, it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."

Chrissy first spoke about their struggles to conceive back in 2015. Opening up on her ABC show FABLife, she said: "I will say honestly John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it happened… But my gosh it's been a process. We've seen fertility doctors and once you open up about those things to other people you learn that a lot of other people in your life are seeing these people and they have this shame about it."