Huge congratulations to Katie Lowes and her husband Adam Shapiro! The Scandal actress and her partner have become first-time parents to a baby boy, called Albee. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the proud mother announced the happy news with a sweet picture. She wrote: "Baby's‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!‬ @shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We're happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator." [sic] Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Over the moon for you guys." Another said: "This is beyond the cutest thing I have ever seen!! CONGRATULATIONS." A third post read: "Awwww congratulations, what a beautiful name. Welcome to the world Albee."

Katie revealed she was pregnant in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Opening up about the moment Scandal showrunner Shonda Rhimes had guessed, the actress revealed: "She knows the minute I got pregnant. [Either it was a] really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant." The mother-of-one tied the knot with Adam in June of 2012 in a private ceremony Kent, Connecticut.

Speaking ahead of her baby's arrival, Katie confessed she has now ditched the outgoing lifestyle for something more relaxing. "I used to be obsessed with always being out and about, but I just really, really love being in our home now," she shared Laurel & Wolf, via People. "We're going to have a baby and a lot of our friends are having kids or already have kids … home to me now means enjoying meals with friends, making memories with our kid, having people over in the backyard, birthdays, anniversaries. And making a delicious post-pregnancy cocktail in our home bar."