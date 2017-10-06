Loading the player...

Is Ashley Cole about to become a father again? The footballer's girlfriend Sharon Canu has been pictured sporting what appears to be a baby bump. Photos obtained by The Sun show the couple enjoying a day out at the beach in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son. Sharon, wearing a white tank top and black shorts, appeared to have a rounder tummy and protruding bump.

Cheryl's ex-husband Ashley, 36, became a father for the first time in March 2016 when his girlfriend gave birth to their son. Ashely reportedly flew from LA, where he plays for LA Galaxy, to Rome to be present at the birth. At the time, the footballer posted a photo of the father-son duo wearing matching football shirts; Ashley's read 'King', while his son's read 'Prince'.

The sports star was first linked to Italian model Sharon in June 2015. Sharon is said to be a very "sweet" and down-to-earth girl who comes from a good Italian family. Ashley was previously married to Girls Aloud singer Cheryl. The former golden couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in July 2006 – but split less than four years later amid reports he was unfaithful. Their divorce was finalised in September 2010.

Cheryl's personal life is back on track. The Fight For This Love singer welcomed her first child – baby Bear – with her partner Liam Payne in March. Cheryl, 34, has also made a return to the spotlight after keeping a low-profile in the first months of motherhood. Last week, she walked the catwalk at the L'Oreal Paris fashion show, looking her stunning self in a statement silk and lace slip dress.

Recent reports also claim the mother-of-one has reverted back to her maiden name Tweedy following her divorce to second husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. According to The Sun, the singer used her maiden name for the first time in official paperwork for her company CC Couture. A spokesperson for Cheryl said: "Cheryl has been using her first name professionally for a few years now and will continue to do so."