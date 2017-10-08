Call the Midwife star Helen George shares cute photo of baby Wren The star posted the sweet snap on social media for fans to see

Actress Helen George has shared the sweetest photo of her newborn daughter Wren with her social media followers. The Call the Midwife star, who shares her beautiful baby girl with her co-star Jack Ashton, posted the cute picture on her Instagram page on Saturday. She wrote: "Our little Wren Ivy." Adorable Wren can be seen looking extremely cosy wrapped in a pink blanket as she sleeps on a sheepskin rug.

Photo credit: Helen George / Instagram

Helen’s fans loved the personal photograph, with one telling the star: "Beautiful name for a beautiful baby. Welcome to the world of motherhood @helenrgeorge… enjoy every precious moment." Another wrote: "Oh a beauty of a babe with a suitably elegant name. Welcome little lady Wren." There were more compliments for the new mum, as one follower said: "Such an adorable baby," and another posting, "What a beautiful name @helenrgeorge . She looks like her daddy. Enjoy the early stage it goes so very quickly."

Helen and Jack delighted their fans by announcing the birth of little Wren last week. The 33-year-old actress confirmed the happy news by sharing a series of sweet family photos, revealing that their daughter had arrived ahead of schedule, and was therefore able to attend her own baby shower. "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one," Helen captioned the picture. "What an amazing day, we have the best friends."

Helen George at the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester in Sepptember

News of Helen's pregnancy was only revealed last month, when she stepped out for the TV Choice Awards showing off her baby bump. Helen and Jack found love following her split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015. The couple met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa – Helen stars as Trixie Franklin, while Jack plays Reverend Tom Hereward.

The pair have also sparked engagement rumours, with Helen wearing a ring on her wedding finger in a recent Instagram photo. However a friend of the couple has since told Daily Mail: "She’s not engaged. It was the only finger her ring fitted on." HELLO! Online contacted a representative for the star for comment.