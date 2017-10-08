Khloe Kardashian shows small ‘baby bump’ in new photo The reality star shared new photos on social media

Reality TV fans were surprised when news broke of Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy recently, after her sisters Kim and Kylie also announced they are expecting. Khloe and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson are yet to make a formal announcement but multiple news sources have reported her pregnancy. Now Khloe, 33, has posted new photos of herself on her Instagram with fans getting excited over one picture in particular, which seems to show a tiny baby bump.

Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe shared photos of herself visiting Nordstorm in Century City, LA, to promote the latest collection of her clothing line The Good American. The model looked fantastic in a black jacket and trousers with her blonde hair down. She wrote: "Happy anniversary to us! I can't believe that it has been just about a year of launching @goodamerican!"

Khloe with her boyfriend Tristan Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

The star’s followers were quick to comment on the shape of Khloe’s tummy in one photo. One wrote: "Cute bump," and another said, "Aww baby bump." One fan posted excitedly: "Look at the bump! I’ve never been so excited for someone’s pregnancy." There were many compliments for Khloe as one person told her: "Lookin beautiful mama to be."

Loading the player...

READ: Kim Kardashian hits out at producer who 'confirmed' sister Khloe's pregnancy

If Khloe is indeed expecting, it will be the second child for her partner Tristan, who welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend in December 2016. Khloe herself has spoken about having children in the past. The reality star revealed in the Season 13 finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians that she was at a 'crossroads' over whether to have a baby or not.