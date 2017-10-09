Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna enjoy magical getaway with sons Buzz and Buddy The couple surprised the kids by taking them to Disneyland Paris

Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna surprised the kids in the sweetest way by arranging a secret trip to Disneyland. The couple took three-year-old Buzz and two-year-old Buddy on a mystery adventure giving them the biggest clue ever. Giovanna shared her joy with her social media fans and posted an image of her boys in matching Mickey Mouse outfits, writing: "Taking the boys on a surprise trip. They've no idea where we are going... but they're wearing the biggest clue! Xx Clothes from @nextofficial (for everyone asking)."

Tom, 32, has shared several photos from their holiday on Instagram, including sweet snaps of himself with Buzz. Enjoying his magical getaway, the former McFly star got front row seats for the Star Wars tour. Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, he wrote: "Front row Star Tours. The force is strong with us. @disneylandparis."

The happy family have been enjoying their two-day getaway shaking hands with some of the very famous faces in Disney. The family posted pictures of themselves mingling with the likes of Captain Hook, giving a big cuddle to Chip 'n' Dale and son Buzz giving a wave to his fellow Buzz Lightyear.

Tom, an author to eight books, has also recently just released his ninth book The Creakers. The novel is a darkly magical children's book about the monsters that hide underneath beds and is currently on the shelves for purchase. The author has also recently launched his own book club at WHSmith in a bid to get more children reading.

The project was unveiled with a special video, which shows Tom singing: "We need a book club, a children's book club, but who could choose the books? Well how about me?" Giovanna shares the same passion for writing as Tom and is an author to a number of books including Happy Mum, Happy Baby.