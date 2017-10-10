Kylie Jenner drops heavy hint about the sex of her baby The 20-year-old's fans are convinced she's having a boy

Did Kylie Jenner just reveal the sex of her baby? Fans are convinced the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is having a boy after she shared a photo on Snapchat. The 20-year-old teased followers as she posted a picture of three phone cases from The Kylie Shop – two in pink and one in blue – and asked, "Which one? I'm thinking blue…" accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

While Kylie was clearly referencing the phone accessories, her fans were quick to conclude that she is carrying a son. "She’s having a boy," one confident fan tweeted, while another wrote: "BREAKING: Kylie Jenner pretty much confirmed she is having a baby boy #KeepItKardashian." Another posted: "Kylie Jenner is such a tease omg DEFO means she’s having a boy."

Kylie seemed to hint about her baby's gender

The reality TV star is yet to officially confirm the news of her pregnancy, although numerous sources have stated she is expecting her first child in February with her boyfriend Travis Scott, who she started dating earlier this year. "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about," a source told People. "Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

Kylie isn't the only member of her family set to welcome a baby over the coming months; her older sister Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child, via a surrogate. Kim already shares two children, North, four, and Saint, 22 months, with her husband Kanye West. Khloé Kardashian, 33, is also pregnant with her first baby. She and boyfriend Tristan Thompson started dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date.

The reality TV star has yet to comment on her pregnancy

Khloé is yet to comment on her happy news, although Jeff Jenkins, a producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has taken to Instagram to publicly congratulate the reality star. "Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mum! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian," he wrote. The message didn't go down well with big sister Kim, who took to Twitter to address the supposed confirmation. "Let me just say this," the 36-year-old told fans. "People who supposedly work with us 'confirming' details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."