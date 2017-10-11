Helen Skelton talks motherhood and raising two 'chaotic' boys under two The Countryfile presenter is supporting P&G and Sainsbury's #HelpUsHelpThem campaign

Helen Skelton has revealed that she and her husband Richie Myler are moving back to the UK where they'll raise their two young sons, Ernie and Louis. The Countryfile presenter, 34, opened up about the more chaotic moments of managing two under two, saying: "Motherhood is good, I wouldn't change it and they are certainly keeping me on my toes and they are hilarious, but not having family around has been a shame.

"You don't think about it but like bath time, bathing two of them – that's chaotic," she added to HELLO! Online. "Every other weekend, Richie's away with rugby. I have a lot of respect for single parents. The logistics of travelling around with two under two can be quite full on. I took them both on a flight by myself the other day which was a bit of a difficult thing to do, but you live and learn. I'm amazed we didn't get thrown off the flight!"

"Ernie absolutely loves being a big brother," said Helen

Helen and her husband have been living in Perpignan, France for two years where rugby star Richie plays for the Catalan Dragons. And although they've loved the quieter life, the couple are looking forward to being reunited with their family. "We are moving back at the end of this year," said Helen. "We're really sorry to leave France because we've had a great time, but actually now that it's only a few weeks away, we're really excited to be coming home. It's just nice to see family and have our mums on hand.

"Living in France is very different," she added. "Everything shuts down on a Sunday, we don't even have WIFI. We sort of get it intermittently. The pace of life is very, very slow but we appreciate that. We've had the chance to reboot and re-evaluate what's important to us. It's been great for the kids because my son is on the beach every day."

"He is very easy going, he has been a good sleeper, better than Ernie," said Helen

In April, Helen welcomed her second child, Louis, a big brother to two-year-old Ernie. Speaking about her baby, she said: "He is very easy going, he has been a good sleeper, better than Ernie. Ernie from day one has been a lot more full on. He's entertaining. Everyone is biased but I have never met a child as entertaining as Ernie, and Louis just laughs at him. He just lies there giggling and clapping. I'm lucky that they got on now – long may that last!

"Ernie is obsessed with fighting but he absolutely loves being a big brother. We thought he would be a bit jealous but he loves it. He just absolutely loves him, he tries to pick him up out of the cot in the mornings. I'm sure there'll be a few sword fights, a few wrestling moves and a few fall-outs, but that's brothers, right?"

Helen was speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online to support the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland's campaign, which raises funds to help serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans, their families and their dependents. Speaking about her pride in the army, she said: "My grandad went all over the world when he served in the army and he fought in World War 2, and yes he saw awful, difficult things but it's very easy for people to get caught up in the negatives. My grandad said the military was just a massive opportunity, he would have never left our village had he not joined the army."

