Alex Jones forced to take baby Teddy to work after childcare falls through The One Show host welcomed her little boy on 22 January

It's a problem that every parent can relate to. Alex Jones revealed on Wednesday that she had to take her baby son Teddy to work with her, after her childcare plans fell through. Taking to Twitter, the One Show host shared her dilemma with her followers, writing: "Childcare fallen through, so it's take your baby to work day. First stop, voice over. Wish me luck." Her post elicited sympathetic messages from fans. "We have all been there. I had to take mine to work when I was a dental nurse, just imagine that!! #carnagewithtools," one wrote. Another added: "Welcome to the joys of working motherhood!" Radio DJ Lauren Laverne was quick to offer assistance, meanwhile. "Does he like experimental synth music? I can have him for an hour if so. Good luck x," she tweeted.

Alex Jones was forced to take baby Teddy to work after her childcare plans fell through

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their baby boy – full name Edward Alun Burrell Thomson - on 22 January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital, weighing 7lbs 11oz. Of her new arrival, the 40-year-old said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."

The One Show star welcomed her baby boy in January

The Welsh TV star is currently working on a new book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, based on her experiences of motherhood. As she sat down to start work on the new project earlier this year, Alex told fans: "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book. I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."