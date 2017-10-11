NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick announces the arrival of his first child: 'My wife is the real Wonder Woman!' The NSYNC star welcomed a baby boy with wife Karly

Congratulations to NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick! The former pop star has become a dad after his wife Karly welcomed their first child together, a little boy called Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the 45-year-old revealed the happy news alongside a picture of his new bundle of joy. He tweeted: "So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman! Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!!"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, announced their pregnancy news in March. Sharing a hilarious image of themselves in front of the movie poster for The Boss Baby, Chris told People at the time: "Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family. We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be." In May, the singer shared a photo on Twitter revealing the sex of their baby. The snap showed Chris and Karly posing next to a paintball crossbow and sign that read, "Boy or girl?" with blue paint splashed across it.

So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman! Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!! https://t.co/ZdLIuOotkf pic.twitter.com/XedybGCjBu — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) October 11, 2017

Chris, who is the oldest member of NSYNC, is the fourth singer from the nineties boyband to become a dad. Justin Timberlake shares two-year-old son Silas with wife Jessica Biel, while Joey Fatone has two daughters, Briahna and Kloey, with wife Kelly Baldwin. Meanwhile, Howie Dorough is a proud father to two sons, James and Holden, with wife Leigh Boniello.

