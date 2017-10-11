NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick announces the arrival of his first child: 'My wife is the real Wonder Woman!'
The NSYNC star welcomed a baby boy with wife Karly
Congratulations to NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick! The former pop star has become a dad after his wife Karly welcomed their first child together, a little boy called Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the 45-year-old revealed the happy news alongside a picture of his new bundle of joy. He tweeted: "So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman! Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!!"
Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly have welcomed a son
The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, announced their pregnancy news in March. Sharing a hilarious image of themselves in front of the movie poster for The Boss Baby, Chris told People at the time: "Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family. We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be." In May, the singer shared a photo on Twitter revealing the sex of their baby. The snap showed Chris and Karly posing next to a paintball crossbow and sign that read, "Boy or girl?" with blue paint splashed across it.
Chris, who is the oldest member of NSYNC, is the fourth singer from the nineties boyband to become a dad. Justin Timberlake shares two-year-old son Silas with wife Jessica Biel, while Joey Fatone has two daughters, Briahna and Kloey, with wife Kelly Baldwin. Meanwhile, Howie Dorough is a proud father to two sons, James and Holden, with wife Leigh Boniello.
