She is due to welcome her third child by the start of next year, but that hasn't stopped Abbey Clancy from slowing down. The model, who is married to football star Peter Crouch, is preparing for the launch of the brand new series of Britain's Next Top Model. Sharing her excitement over her impending arrival, the 31-year-old confessed she has been struggling with morning sickness. "I've actually been feeling a bit sick with this one," she exclusively told HELLO! Online. "I actually found out that I was pregnant during the last two episodes of filming – so it didn't affect my work, in fact everyone was helpful."

Abbey Clancy is pregnant with her third baby

But when it comes down to comfort - the first thing is to make sure the clothes are right! Abbey confessed that pregnant women should "embrace" every moment of their pregnancy, claiming there's nothing wrong with leaving the heels and skintight outfits at home. "You have to embrace the pregnancy - you've got to go with it," she shared. "You're not going to fit into your normal gowns that you would have beforehand. The way I look at it is that it's a complete blessing - and it's a miracle if you think about it. Stretchy and comfy, it's all about the comfy for me." Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Abbey has made no secret that would love to add to her brood. She also touched upon the moment she briefly met Prince William and Duchess Kate, who is pregnant with her third child. "I was pregnant at the same time Kate was pregnant with Charlotte," she added. "There's so many people having babies at the minute. We talked about parenting, but mainly stayed focused on the charity (Best Beginnings)."

Fashion goddess Abbey will return as head judge on the upcoming series of the reality TV show. Joining her this year on the judges' panel is sharp-tongued celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston and high-fashion model Max Rogers. Each week will also feature a different guest judge, who will offer their industry expertise and guidance to the aspiring models. But one guest is particularly special for Abbey - designer Giles Deacon. "He is one of the big hits of the fashion industry," explained Abbey. "He actually made my wedding dress and we introduced girls at London Fashion Week. They all walked for Giles and quite frankly, it doesn't get any bigger than that."

The model will soon return to Britain's Next Top Model

When asked about her time back as a competitor on the show. "I have been in their shoes so I know how daunting it can be, how stressful and how strange it is - especially being away from home with 12 strangers - you're totally out of your comfort zone," the model expressed. "But at the same time, I know the opportunities that lie here and if they play the cards right and focus as well as working hard, they can end up with a fantastic career. So while I sympathise and emphasise with them, I'm also like 'Come on girls, pull yourselves together - work hard. You're getting opportunities and are being put in front of huge brands, clients and photographers - it takes some models years to get in front of these brands."

The brand new series of Britain's Next Top Model returns on 19th October at 9pm on Lifetime.