Perez Hilton welcomes third child, and reveals unusual name Perez Hilton opened up about his baby girl's unusual name

Perez Hilton has welcomed a baby girl, Mayte Amor, through a surrogate. The single dad, who is already father to Mario Armando, four, and two-year-old Mia Alma, shared a snap of his baby girl in a sweet Instagram post, and thanked the anonymous surrogate for giving him "the greatest gift anyone could ever receive".

READ: Abbey Clancy reveals she's suffering with morning sickness during third pregnancy

Sharing a snap of himself with little Mayte and his mum, Teresita Lavandeira, he wrote: "I am beaming with joy and pride as I share with you that my family has grown yet again. Last week my son and daughter welcomed a sister into the world! #MayteAmor was born on Wednesday, October 4th at 3:26 PM - weighing 7 lbs 4 oz, measuring 20 inches long, and she's perfect!"

Perez welcomed baby Mayte on 4 October

He also explained the reason behind her unusual name, adding: "Named after her grandparents - Mario & Teresita - their love will forever flow through her and protect her and all of my kids. Grandma is over the moon and so are her siblings! Mayte Amor waited until 41 weeks to make her fashionably late arrival. She's doing everything a newborn should do and doing it so well. She's a whole seven days advanced!"

Mayte is Perez's third child

READ: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick announces the arrival of his first child: 'My wife is the real Wonder Woman!'

The proud dad also spoke about the importance of surrogacy and how he intends to help make it legal across America. He concluded the post by writing: "I am deliriously tired and equally happy! This is a very special time for me and my family! Family time is the best time! Family first! They are my everything!" His followers were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations! So happy for you and your beautiful family," while another added: "So happy for you!! And you have a little Libra! Be prepared for her to be fashionably late forever. It's just how we roll."