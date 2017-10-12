Natasha Bedingfield is pregnant with her first baby! The British singer is expecting a child with husband Matt Robinson

Natasha Bedingfield has announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Matt Robinson. The 35-year-old shared her happy news with fans via Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can't wait to embark on this amazing journey together." British singer Natasha, who rose to fame in 2005 following the release of her debut album Unwritten, tied the knot with Matt in 2009.

STORY: Ross Kemp shares sweet photo as he leaves hospital with newborn twins

Speaking to the Sun about her pregnancy, Natasha said: "Becoming a mum is something I've always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance. Now the bump is starting to really show, it's sinking in that this is really happening… I am so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive."

Natasha Bedingfield is expecting her first baby with husband Matt Robinson

In a 2011 interview with Us Weekly, Natasha opened up about her romance with businessman Matt, saying: "The fun thing about marriage is that you can give gifts that keep on giving to each other because you've got time. Sometimes, something might not look like a gift at first and then a year later it's like, 'Oh!' For example, on Valentine's Day, my husband went and took sailing lessons and I was like, 'Ok, that's nice.' And the following year he took me sailing. So it took a year to become the gift that it was. He's the captain. Well, you call him the skipper and I'm the first mate."

STORY: Call The Midwife star Helen George welcomes first baby!

The couple tied the knot in March 2009

The couple got engaged in September 2008 and were married in March 2009 at the Church Estates Vineyard in Malibu. "Our wedding day was everything we'd hoped it would be," Natasha said in a statement at the time. "It was simple, beautiful and natural. Free from trappings or formalities, it was more about expressing our love for one another in front of those we hold dearest to us than anything else."

STORY: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first baby!