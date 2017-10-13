New mum Laura Trott admits breastfeeding pain was 'unbelievable' The Olympic cyclist welcomed her first child with husband Jason Kenny in August

Laura Trott has opened up about her struggle with breastfeeding, admitting that the pain was "unbelievable". Taking to Instagram to share her tips with other mums, Laura confessed: "I didn't expect to find breastfeeding as hard as I did at the start. The pain was unbelievable. The breast pump was a saviour. I expressed whenever it was too painful to feed Albie myself and bought so much cream it was unbelievable. But now I have absolutely no problem so it was worth hanging in there."

The 25-year-old mum, who welcomed her first child Albie with her husband Jason Kenny in August, has been sharing her top tips with other parents. Laura admitted that she is "no blogger" but wanted to shine a light on some of the products she's been using. The Olympic champion revealed that she has been using hand-me-downs, including the pram that she had as a little girl.

Laura has been sharing her top tips with other parents

"We looked at so many prams before Albie was here but we decided to take my parents offer of having mine and my sister's old pram from when we were babies! And I'm so glad we did. I absolutely love it," Laura wrote. "I think people get carried away with expensive prams when second hand ones are just as good."

In the same post, Laura revealed that her seven-week-old baby is "absolutely huge". Alongside a photo of Jason carrying their son, she wrote: "The last for this post is another carrier which we've started using since Albie is absolutely huge. Although it says from 4 months he's already in the weight bracket. So, Jason put him in it and away we went."

The cyclist and her husband Jason became parents in August

Laura and Jason became parents for the first time on 23 August. The new mum announced her son's safe arrival on Instagram, by sharing a sweet family photo that also featured their two pet dogs, Sprolo and Pringle. "Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny. 23/08/17 8lb 12.5oz 22.44. You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it," she wrote.