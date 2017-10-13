Pregnant Mindy Kaling confirms she is expecting a baby girl Mindy Kaling is expecting her first baby

Mindy Kaling has confirmed the gender of her baby - she's expecting a baby girl! The Mindy Project star made the announcement as she gushed about becoming a first-time mother during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. Discussing her pregnancy, the 38-year-old revealed: "I'm carrying a child! I'm very, very pregnant. I've had a pretty great time of it so far but I think I took a lot for granted before this now that I'm in my current situation. Like, now I'm obsessed with sitting."

Mindy, who has kept the father of her unborn child's identity private, confessed she couldn't wait to find out the sex of her baby. She explained: "I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl. I'm excited about it." The pregnant star also revealed her surprise when she found out Oprah Winfrey had spilled the beans about her baby news. Mindy shared: "She did announce it. I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we’re working on, A Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press - she was very excited."

She added: "If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' because she's almost like a religious figure. So if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good… I think I learned a long time ago that it's probably not a good idea to reprimand Oprah. There are worse things!"

Mindy surprised fans in July when it was confirmed that she is expecting her first baby. Shortly afterwards, Mindy said she would be looking to her own late mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, for inspiration. "My mum was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," she said during an appearance on Sunday Today. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."