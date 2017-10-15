Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise looks so stylish in new photo – see the snap The actress attended an ice hockey match with her daughter

It’s a case of like mother, like daughter for Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. The actress and her little girl were spotted courtside at an ice hockey match in New York on Saturday, as they watched the New Jersey Devils play the New York Rangers. Suri, 11, looked beautiful dressed in a pink dress, cardigan and matching pink bow in her hair.

Suri looked to be having a wonderful time with her mum at the game, with the pair having fun taking selfies. Katie, 38, was dressed down in jeans, a white hoodie and her hair up with shades on. With her straight dark hair, Suri looked the double of her famous mum.

Suri is Katie's only child, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The actress recently told Modern Luxury of her relationship with her daughter: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff.” She added: "When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable." Katie explained: "I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.''

Katie Holmes at the Holt Renfrew 180TH Anniversary event in Toronto in October

Katie recently seemed to confirm her relationship with Jamie Foxx, when the couple were pictured together by TMZ as they took a romantic stroll down the beach in Malibu. The pair were believed to have spent the Labour Day weekend together at a nearby ocean-front home, and made no attempt to hide their romance as they were spotted walking hand-in-hand along the beach and paddling in the sea.