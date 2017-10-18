Alex Jones takes baby son Teddy to the farm – see sweet photo The One Show presenter enjoyed a day off from work on Monday, and spent time with husband Charlie Thomson and their baby son Teddy

Alex Jones enjoyed a rare Monday off from presenting duties on The One Show – and it looks like she made the most of it! The TV presenter spent the day in Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their baby son Teddy, seven months - who was treated to a day out at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Pembrokeshire. Teddy was pictured in Charlie's arms in front of a giant shark illustration, and the photo was shared on Alex's Instagram account. "Such a treat to have a Monday off with the family. Plus everywhere is very quiet. The hurricane will not hamper our fun," she captioned the post.

Alex Jones spent the day at the zoo with husband Charlie Thomson and their baby son Teddy

Alex's adorable family photo was a hit with her fans, who were quick to comment on the sweet snap. "Have a wonderful time together guys," one wrote, while another said: "Great pic guys." Others reminisced about their own experiences at the family-friendly attraction. "I love Folly Farm, best place ever," a third added.

The One Show presenter, 40, welcomed baby Teddy in January

The TV star, 40, occasionally posts pictures of her son on social media, although she tends to keep his face hidden from view. Last month, Alex delighted fans with another gorgeous photo showing Teddy and Charlie enjoying a walk in the countryside. Charlie was pictured admiring the scenic views while holding Teddy in his carrier.

The photo was used to illustrate Alex's request for top parenting tips from fathers to feature in her upcoming book, Winging It. The doting mum also made sure to praise her husband, telling followers that both she and Teddy would be "stuffed without" him. Fans were quick to tell the TV star their personal stories, which ranged from the best parenting moments of their lives, to their biggest fears.

Alex and Charlie welcomed their baby boy – full name Edward Alun Burrell Thomson - on 22 January. He was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital, weighing 7lbs 11oz. Of her new arrival, the 40-year-old said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."