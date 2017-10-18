Billy Joel, 68, to welcome third baby 'next month' The Piano Man singer is expecting his second baby with wife Alexis Roderick

Congratulations Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick! The award-winning singer and his wife are expecting their second child together, he confirmed to the Belfast Times. Billy, who is also dad to two daughters – two-year-old Della Rose, who he shares with Alexis, and Alexa Ray, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. The Piano Man singer told the publication: "We are due next month."

Billy Joel and wife Alexis Roderick are expecting their second baby together

The besotted dad also added of his youngest daughter: "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will." In the interview, Billy also revealed that his little girl so far isn't into watching television, but instead prefers to spend time outside. When asked if she was into Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, he replied: "Not really. She is out all day long. So, she is not really watching a lot of TV. I’m sure she will soon enough!"

Billy is dad to Della Rose and Alexa Ray, 31

Billy and Alexis, an accomplished equestrian and a former Morgan Stanley executive, first met in a restaurant, and were "friends for a while before we started dating", Alexis previously told the New York Daily News.

The A-list couple married in a surprise ceremony on 4 July back in 2015, at the singer's Long Island estate. Guests included Billy's daughter Alexa, and actor Kevin James. A month later, the couple welcomed baby Della, introducing their new bundle of joy to the world with a sweet photograph of her lying in her mum's arms.

The six-time Grammy winner was previously married to Katie Lee in the early 2000s. His first marriage to Elizabeth Weber ended in the 1980s, before he met and married supermodel Christie. In 1985, they welcomed Alexa, a singer-songwriter, and remain on good terms following their split in 1994.