Serena Williams misses baby Alexis on date night – see sweet post The new mum pined after her daughter on Twitter and Instagram

Serena Williams had a rare evening off parenting duty as she went on date night with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, but it seems the new mum couldn't keep her mind off her little girl. Taking to Twitter, Serena, 36, wrote: "At @brunomars concert thinking about Alexis Olympia arghhhh. I love her so much." The tennis champion also posted a photo of her and her partner's wristbands for the Bruno Mars gig, captioning the snap on Instagram: "Date night."

Serena is absolutely loving motherhood and can't get enough of her daughter Alexis, who was born in September. The sports star regularly tweets about her newborn. In a recent post, she wrote: "Omg Alexis Olympia is snoring. Omg I can't take it it's so cute. Totally perfect small snore." Last Saturday, she tweeted: "Go out to dinner with friends... and I can't stop thinking about Olympia. She's just so perfect in my eyes."

Serena enjoyed a date night with Alexis

Baby Alexis is a real cutie, so it's no wonder that proud mum Serena has been showing her off on social media. The little girl already has her own Instagram page, with an 82,000-strong following. Recent photos show Alexis fast asleep, wearing babygros that read "Smart and strong like my Mama" and "I don't wanna taco bout it".

At @brunomars concert thinking about Alexis Olympia arghhhh. I love her so much. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 19, 2017

On her own Instagram page, Serena also wrote a heartwarming letter to her own mother. "You are one of the strongest women I know," she wrote. "I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day… Mum, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman."