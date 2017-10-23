Loading the player...

George Clooney opens up about 'elegant' Ella and 'thug' Alexander The 56-year-old actor spoke about his and wife Amal's twins Ella and Alexander

George Clooney has opened up about his twins Ella and Alexander, and revealed just how different their personalities are. The actor, who welcomed his children with his wife Amal in June, told Extra: "Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal." Of his son, who "weighs three pounds more than his sister," George joked: "He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing."

The Ocean's Eleven star, 56, has been promoting his new film Suburbicon, which sees Matt Damon and Julianne Moore play leading roles in the satirical drama about a perfect suburban community turned upside down. George was joined at the Los Angeles premiere by the leading lady in his life, Amal, who looked stunning in a sweeping blue maxi dress. The A-lister couple were joined by Amal’s mum Baria Alamuddin, who was making a rare red-carpet appearance.

George and Amal, accompanied by Amal's mother Baria, attend Suburbicon premiere

The actor also took the opportunity to speak about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying: "There has to be some good that comes out of all of this and the good is going to have to be that women feel safe to speak up, that they are believed and hopefully be enough that it scares any man who would behave like that from doing it."

He also added that his 39-year-old wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, has also seen harassment in her workplace. "My wife is a very smart, very together, very accomplished human rights lawyer and she said there have been times in my life, in the law community I had to tell someone to knock it off, so it happens everywhere," said George.

Matt Damon and Julianne Moore play leading roles

The couple welcomed their twins in June, with Amal giving birth in London. Last month, George admitted that he was loving fatherhood, even if it did exhaust him. "I cry more than they do," he told the Daily Mail. "I cry four times a day right now, because I'm so tired. Hey, remember back when you were single, before you didn't have to worry about keeping people alive?"