Glee's Matthew Morrison welcomes first child, reveals unusual baby name The actor shared his happy news on social media

Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente have welcomed their first child! The Glee actor announced the safe arrival of his baby son on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo showing him giving the tiny new arrival a fist bump, and revealing his unusual name. "To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning," the proud new father wrote.

STORY: Serena Williams shares sweet moments with baby Alexis: see the photos

Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee have welcomed their first child

Renee also celebrated little Revel's arrival on social media, sharing a photo of their baby boy lying in 38-year-old Matthew's arms. "I'm in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can't begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!" she wrote. "My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness.

STORY: Alex Jones forced to take baby Teddy to work after childcare falls through

The couple are now the proud parents to a baby boy named Revel

"I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James!"

STORY: Cheryl admits she 'hated' being pregnant with her baby son Bear

Loading the player...

Matthew and former model Renee have been married since 2014. They announced their pregnancy news in May. Speaking at the time to People magazine, the actor said: "I'm so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be," adding that he was "looking forward to everything" about being a dad. He continued: "The fact that it's half me and half the person that I love most in this world… I'm so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has."