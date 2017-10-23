Jamie Oliver's baby laughing is the cutest thing you'll see all day The TV chef's wife Jools shared the video on Instagram

Cuteness overload alert! Jools Oliver has shared the sweetest video of her son River in hysterics, and fans can't stop cooing over the little boy. The proud mum showed off her youngest child on Instagram, writing: "Happy Monday, think it's worth a few watches." River, who turned one in August, looks simply adorable in the home video as he giggles and chuckles to his mum.

Jools and her husband Jamie Oliver became parents for the fifth time in August 2016. They also share three daughters – Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight – and seven-year-old son Buddy. While Jools has previously admitted she tries not to share too many photos of her toddler, it's been hard to resist. A couple of weeks ago she posted a picture of River sucking his thumb, whilst wrapped up in a cosy towel. "I really really try to not over post with the baby but little River," she wrote.

Over the weekend, the doting mum also gave fans a glimpse of how her children were spending their half-term break. She uploaded a video of her daughter Petal splashing around in puddles with her brother River. "It's your first time in puddles, is it nice? Does it feel nice? Woo hoo! Yay, first time in Wellington boots in puddles," Jools was heard saying to her son.

Back in August, Jools shared a sweet first birthday message for River. "Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas. The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!" she wrote. "You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up now for the biggest cuddle."