Lucy-Jo Hudson posts rare photo of her 'little princess' Sienna Rae The actress shares her daughter with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall

Lucy-Jo Hudson took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet photo three-year-old daughter Sienna Rae on her way to a friend's christening. In the photo, the little girl looked smart as she walked along the road, dressed in a star print cape complete with a pink fur trim. The doting mum, who shares Sienna with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, wrote besides the candid picture: "My little princess in her stunning @banditslondon cape!! I can't even describe the love I have for my beautiful daughter."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one writing: "She's absolutely gorgeous," while another said: "Aww I absolutely love it! Too cute." A third added: "She is beautiful and I love her cape!"

STORY: Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall in high spirits at fancy dress party

Lucy-Jo Hudson shares daughter Sienna Rae with Corrie star Alan Halsall

Both Lucy-Jo, who starred in Coronation Street as Katy Harris from 2002 to 2005, and Alan, who has played Tyronne Dobbs in the ITV soap since 1998, were close to Vera Duckworth actress Liz Dawn, who sadly passed away last month.

Lucy-Jo paid tribute to Liz Dawn on social media

The couple both attended Liz's funeral, where Alan paid a touching tribute in her eulogy. Lucy-Jo also paid tribute to Liz on social media, posting a photo of her and Sienna, which she simply captioned: "Forever in my heart." Alan, meanwhile, posted a collage of photos of Liz, including one of her at his and Lucy-Jo's wedding, which he captioned with a broken heart emoji.

Alan Halsall made a touching photo collage with pictures of Liz Dawn

Lucy-Jo and Alan tied the knot in June 2009 in the village of Barthomley, Cheshire. They sent shock waves through the soap world in April 2016 when they announced they were splitting up, issuing a joint statement emphasising that their daughter's "continued happiness" remained their top priority.

Lucy-Jo and Alan have been married since 2009

But just six weeks later, the couple had rekindled their relationship. Alan confirmed their reunion with a heartfelt post for his "beautiful wife" in honour of her 33rd birthday, revealing that he was whisking her away on a romantic trip to Paris. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @LucyJo_Hudson who is 33 today," he wrote. "Love you so much darling, and cannot wait for Paris." The post was retweeted by Lucy-Jo, who added a number of heart-eyed emojis and the hashtag "#lucky girl".

More celebrity children news here