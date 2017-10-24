Billy Joel welcomes baby daughter - find out the sweet name The singer is now a proud father to three daughters!

Huge congratulations to Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick! The couple have welcomed their second child together, a little girl called Remy Anne. On a post shared on Billy's official Instagram account, the caption read: "Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2." This is the third daughter for the award-winning singer, who is already a dad to two-year-old Della Rose, and Alexa Ray, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick have welcomed a baby girl

The post continued: "Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis' side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled." Fans rushed to send congratulatory messages under the picture of Billy and his newborn baby, with one writing: "What a touching photo and what a beautiful little baby girl! All the best for a happy life together!" Another shared: "Congratulations to the proud parents. Touring, fatherhood and a beautiful wife. Life looks great!" A third post read: "Huge and heartfelt congratulations on the birth of precious Remy! She is so beautiful."

Billy and wife Alexis share two children together

Last week, 68-year-old Billy confirmed his wife's pregnancy during an interview with the Belfast Times. The Piano Man singer revealed: "We are due next month." Speaking about his second daughter, the besotted dad added: "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will." Billy also revealed that his little girl so far isn't into watching television, but instead prefers to spend time outside. When asked if she was into Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, he replied: "Not really. She is out all day long. So, she is not really watching a lot of TV. I’m sure she will soon enough!" Billy and Alexis tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on 4 July back in 2015, at the singer's Long Island estate. A month later, the couple welcomed baby Della.