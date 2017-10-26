Matt Damon reveals George Clooney's twins are eating solids George and his wife Amal welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in June

Matt Damon has spoken about how his best friend George Clooney is coping with fatherhood. The Descendants star, who welcomed his twins with wife Amal in June, is "loving" being a dad of two, but there are some parenting duties he'd rather shirk. "It took him into his fifties, but I think he grew up finally," Matt joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He's loving it, he's great. He's a lot calmer than I thought. You know with twins, that's a lot of work."

The Martian star added: "He did confide in me that they went onto solid foods last week, so he's trying to get off diaper duty now, because that's a whole other level. He was like, 'Diapers are easy.' And I was like, 'Wait for it!' People say would you give him advice and I say no. Two babies at once, that's horrific! One cries and the other wakes up, and then you start crying."

Matt and George, who have been friends for years, have worked together on a number of films, including Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen and The Monuments. Their latest project has seen George, 56, direct Suburbicon, a satirical drama about a perfect suburban community turned upside down. Matt plays protagonist Gardner Lodge and stars opposite Julianne Moore, who plays Rose/Margaret.

Earlier this week, George and Matt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where George asked the chat show host and the studio audience if they'd like to meet his twins. Much to the dismay of Jimmy, George's double stroller was wheeled out by his faux nemesis Matt, who came out sporting a diaper bag and spit up cloth on his shoulders. "He's my manny," George said. Matt explained, "I'm his manny. It's a nanny who's a man." "You're not a man!" Jimmy quipped, to which Matt replied, "That's not what your wife said."