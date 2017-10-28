Beyoncé's mum talks twins and reveals Blue Ivy is a 'diva' The grandmother says the twins are beautiful

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their adorable twins Sir Carter and Rumi in June this year, and the high-profile couple have been very private when it comes to details about their newborns. Now Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has spoken about her grandchildren, revealing the twins are 'doing great'. Tina told etonline: "They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun. I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it.”

Beyoncé with her mother Tina Knowles

Tina and her husband Richard Lawson were speaking in a video interview at the WACO Theatre in LA. The proud grandmother added that the twins are very different babies with different personalities. Tina also revealed that Beyonce's oldest child, Blue Ivy, five, is a great sister and the 'diva' of the house.

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z at Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Beyoncé rarely posts photos of her children on social media, but back in September she gave her fans a treat by sharing a snap of Blue Ivy trying on her shoes. The adorable little girl had fun trying on Beyoncé's designer heels before going to bed. Blue Ivy was pictured wearing a pair of sparkly pink Christian Louboutin heels, which retail at £489. Blue was photographed in the heels while leaning against dad Jay-Z's armchair, and kitted out in a pair of pink fairy print pyjamas.

Blue Ivy dressing up in mum's shoes Photo credit: Instagram / Beyoncé

Beyoncé has wowed with her incredible post-baby figure since giving birth in June. She recently made one of her first official public appearances following the birth when she attended the Tidal x Brooklyn benefit concert. The superstar looked very glamorous in a custom Walter Mendez gown in an emerald green fabric, which she accessorised with sparkly Christian Louboutin high heels, a violet-hued faux fur wrap and gold jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz.