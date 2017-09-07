Discover the multi-tasking beauty buy loved by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley In association with Caudalie

She's a new mum with a busy jet-set lifestyle working as both a model and actress, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never looks anything other than flawless. So when the Mad Max star revealed her go-to beauty buy from Caudalie, we couldn't wait to hear more – and it turns out it is a truly iconic product.

"I love the Caudalie Beauty Elixir because for me it's a 'Spa in a Bottle'. This beautiful product instantly rejeuvenates my complexion making my skin glow and feel revived.'"

And she is not the only one to establish the multi-tasking spray as an essential in her daily routine; Beauty Elixir has become a cult buy over the last 20 years and is loved by vloggers, celebrities and makeup artists.

In honour of its milestone 20th anniversary, Caudalie has released a new frosted glass bottle stamped with a gold metal vine and topped with a gold cap. Beauty Elixir is a luxurious addition to any beauty routine and it will be a hardworking one at that. Part of Beauty Elixir's huge appeal is its versatility, meaning it can be used as everything from a make-up setting spray or a pillow spritz, to the perfect hydrator for thirsty skin during a plane journey. No matter what's going on in your day, a spritz of this soothing mist will calm both the body and mind. Scented with orange blossom, grape, rose and mint, the product is 100% natural, paraben free and vegan.

Available in two sizes, £12 for 30ml for handbag and travel, and £32 for 100ml which can be stored on a bathroom shelf or by the bed.

Discover Rosie’s favourite Cleansing Routine with Beauty Elixir:

1. Start by using Instant Foaming Cleanser to cleanse the skin and balance the complexion.

2. Apply Vinoperfect Radiance Serum which boosts radiance, evens skin tone and treats dark spots and pigmentation

3. Add Vine[Activ] Moituriser as defense against pollution and wrinkles whilst promoting a natural, healthy glow.

4. Finish with a spritz of Beauty Elixir, which can be stored in the fridge for an extra cooling complexion treat.

Top tip: For a weekly treatment use Glycolic Peel Mask, a non-irritating scrub to gently exfoliate the skin and encourage cell renewal.

HELLO! Fashion Monthly columnist Kelly Eastwood, also known as The London Chatter joined HELLO!’s very own Senior Lifestyle executive Esther Coombes to discuss their top beauty tips and why Caudalie's Beauty Elixir has become so iconic.

How to use your Beauty Elixir:

• As a wake-up spray, while sipping a mug of hot water and lemon.

• Ideal for moisturising your makeup sponges, it works wonders for ameliorating your ‘blend’.

• Right after applying your foundation, it sets makeup for hours.

• Sprayed on your upper bust or neck, it soothes your senses and provides immediate refreshment.

• At any time of the day, it tightens pores and acts like a pick-me-up to revitalise the mind.

• In summer, keep it in the fridge: the ultimate cool-down.

• Spritz on your pillow, for sweet dreams.

• On a plane, to hydrate thirsty skin.

• In the office, to overcome a cloudy mind.

• After a workout, to cool and refresh.

• Sprayed in a room, it creates the perfect atmosphere for mindfulness meditation.

• After make-up removal in the evening, it purifies the complexion and tightens pores

What are Kelly’s top skincare tips?

Always disinfect your mobile phone, and take your skincare down to the neck and décolletage to keep skin radiant and ward off ‘tech neck’!

What are Kelly’s favourite Caudalie products?

Beauty Elixir in 30ml for her handbag at fashion week and in hand luggage applied during long haul flights to refresh the complexion and fight dehydration. Vinoperfect Radiance Serum to tackle sun damage from growing up in sunny Kenya.

For skincare consultations visit The Caudalie Boutiques in London or your nearest Space NK, John Lewis, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges.