Multimasking has become something of a beauty buzzword of late, credited for being the fast-track to gorgeous, glowing skin – and a technique loved by celebrities and beauty experts alike. The process involves applying different face masks to target different zones of your face at the same time, so you may use an anti-ageing mask to fight fine lines on the forehead, a hydrating mask on the cheeks for dryness and a pore-refining formula on the T-Zone for flawless skin.

It may sound complicated, but multimasking is easy to do at home and can be tailored to your specific skin needs – nobody makes it easier than GLAMGLOW . This LA-based beauty brand has become a cult favourite among A-Listers, and has created six mask formulas to target a range of different skin concerns, all of which provide instant benefits for all skin types, and can even be applied together to target different areas of the face.

GLAMGLOW was founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Glenn and Shannon Dellimore, a couple on a mission to create a product that makes skin instantly camera ready, reduces fine lines and diminishes visible imperfections, with the finished creation proving so popular in Hollywood that it launched for retail the following year.

Now GLAMGLOW consists of six different masks that provide instant benefits for all skin types, from the incredibly hydrating THIRSTYMUD to FLASHMUD , which creates the appearance of brighter and more luminous skin, there's no better way to see all of the benefits than by multimasking!

HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor Nadine Baggott and HELLO! Fashion Monthly columnist Alex Light showcased the benefits of each mask as they hosted their own ‘mask party’, and shared their tips on how to master multimasking at home in our exclusive video below.

Nadine used: YOUTHMUD , aka the "10 minute facial in a jar”, on her face for immediate camera-ready, glowing skin and GRAVITYMUD on her neck to firm and tone, instantly helping the appearance of contours and definition.

Nadine’s top tip: “Quickly apply GRAVITYMUD in the morning for 10-15 minutes to quickly reduce any creases in the skin you’ve acquired overnight!”

Alex used: THIRSTYMUD on her cheeks and chin, a moisturising must-have that leaves you with heart-poundingly hydrated skin and smells like tropical paradise in a jar, as well as SUPERMUD on her T-zone, GLAMGLOW’s #1 best-selling mask to perfect blemishes, imperfections and oily skin.

Alex’s top tip: “Apply THIRSTYMUD overnight to wake up to beautifully, glowing skin!”