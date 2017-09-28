Everything you need for the ultimate eye makeover Created by HELLO! for WUNDER2 Cosmetics

There's no doubt about it, eyebrows can make or break your look. They can immediately lift your face, or make you feel self-conscious if you've overplucked. It's time to say goodbye to those worries thanks to WUNDER2 . If you're in need of a total eyebrow makeover, look no further. We've rounded up the best products on the market…

Watch below as professional makeup artist Rosie Lewis reveals her top tips to achieve a beautiful every-day look with WUNDER2 products.

Firstly, you’ll need to start with WUNDERBROW , a cult favourite and absolute must-have for your beauty bag! Ranking no.1 on Amazon for best-selling beauty products, and loved throughout the industry by celebrities and make-up artists alike, this gel helps you achieve those perfect brows you’ve always lusted after. As Rosie advises, apply WUNDERBROW to clean, dry skin, so the formula can adhere to your eyebrow hairs and skin for gorgeous, long-lasting results.

Choose from five natural shades

Use short, feathery strokes to fill in your sparse spots or sweep over the entire brow for a more defined look, and finish by softening the shape grooming the brows upwards and outwards using the spoolie applicator. And hey presto, in less than two minutes you'll have beautiful, thick brows. And what’s more, the gel is transfer-proof, budge-proof and waterproof, which is ideal for unpredictable autumn weather.

But what are flawless brows when they’re not framing luscious lashes? Here at HELLO! we’ve loving the Dual-Formula technology behind WUNDER2's Lash Extension & Volumizing Mascara . The 'blue' formula hydrates and nourishes the lash, making it both thicker and prepared for the next formula, while the 'black' formula creates unrivalled length and volume by attaching mini 3D lash extensions to the eyelashes.

Begin by brushing the mascara from root to top, building to achieve your own personal, desired length and volume, before wiggling the brush from side to side to coat any shorter lashes.

Next, prep the skin around your eyes and cheeks with WUNDER2's PRIME & BEHOLD Professional Primer . Absorbing the sun's rays, this amazing highlighter and primer uses ground-breaking beauty technology to create a luminous base – leaving you quite literally, glowing. Not only does this primer dry into a subtle, holographic finish but it also serves as the perfect base to hold firm any colour or sparkle applied on top of it, instantly turning it waterproof, smudge-proof and transfer-proof.

And for those wanting to take their eye look from natural & dewy, to vibrant and captivating, why not try adding a splash of colour with WUNDER2's PURE PIGMENTS range? These eyeshadow powders come in five stunning shades: Midnight Blue, Maldives Blue, Lavender Field, Pearl Powder and Sunkissed Gold – a colour for every occasion.

Apply the powder lightly to your eyelid for a subtle look like Rosie does in our video above, or build up by sweeping across with greater intensity for a truly bold and dramatic look. And HELLO!’s top tip? Pearl Powder can also double up as a highlighter for your cheeks!