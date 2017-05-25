Bella Hadid is the new face of Bulgari fragrance Bella Hadid is one of the hottest names in beauty and fashion right now, and she's just been named as the face of the Bulgari's new scent

Bella Hadid has been tapped as the face of Bulgari's latest fragrance. The American model is one of the hottest names in fashion at present, having being named as an ambassador for Dior Beauty, Swiss watch company TAG Heuer and fine jewellery and accessories brand Bulgari.

Now, Bella has been announced as the face of the Italian luxury label's new perfume, which is called Goldea: The Roman Night. "Press day for my new "Goldea: The Roman Night" Perfume Campaign launch tonight! #GoldeaRomanNight," she captioned a snap of herself posing in an electric blue pantsuit, which she accessorised with a Bulgari diamond Serpenti necklace and earrings, on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old later attended a launch party for the new fragrance at the century palazzo Casina Valadier in Rome, where she posed alongside perfumer Alberto Morillas, with Bulgari perfume division's managing director Luis Miguel Gonzalez Sebastiani and Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin. She also had the chance to walk down the famous Spanish Steps wearing a vintage John Galliano gown before being presented with flowers by Babin.

"So proud to have walked down the iconic Spanish steps alone tonight to launch my new #GoldeaRomanNight perfume campaign," Bella captioned a video of her posted on Instagram. "This was a dream I never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful roman night of all! Pinch meee !!! (sic)"

Bella's perfume campaign has been shot by photographer Glen Luchford in Rome, and shows her exiting a social event to join her friends on the roof of a building. Goldea: The Roman Night is a musky, fruity-floral fragrance due to launch in September.

