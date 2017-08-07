Find out the secret behind Cat Deeley's youthful good looks The mother-of-one is renowned for her ageless beauty

Cat Deeley delighted her fans on Sunday after she unveiled her go-to beauty product. The mother-of-one took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her favourite nigh serum – the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair. Captioning the post, she wrote: "This night serum is amazing, especially when teamed with an oil and moisturizer @esteelauder… not an ad! Just favourite product!"

Fans of the popular TV presenter, who is mum to one-year-old Milo, particularly pleased fellow parents with her recommendation. "Totally agree! Secret weapon to making my face look like it's surviving with a newborn, even when it's not," wrote one. "Going to try it…thank you," wrote another. Thanks for the recommendation," another added.

Cat, who celebrated her 40th birthday last October, is certainly blessed with youthful good looks. The popular TV presenter normally opts for minimal make-up, letting her natural beauty shine through, while her trademark blonde hair is usually styled in loose curls. Living in a warmer climate is also going in Cat's favour – who has a lovely sun kissed glow to her complexion.

Cat shares baby Milo with husband, Patrick Kielty, and recently opened up about her hope of having more children in the future. She told The Mirror: "I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk'."

The doting mum also opened up about her "delicious" baby boy, but admitted that being a mother made her anxious. "I am awake all night listening out for him," she confided.