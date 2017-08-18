Trinny Woodall can't move her face after trying out miracle £10 face mask from South Korea
The fashion guru sampled a new rubber mask from South Korea in a fun beauty video
Trinny Woodall uploaded a hilarious – and very helpful – video on her Instagram account this week, of her trying out a new £10 beauty mask from South Korea. The 53-year-old TV presenter, who is often credited for her fashion and beauty tips, delighted her near 300,000 followers after giving her feedback on the latest must-have beauty trend. In the footage, she told fans that she was sampling the Firm Lover mask by Dr Jart, and that she had left it on her face for 40 minutes.
STORY: Find out which surprising product you shouldn't use on sensitive skin
Trinny Woodall delighted fans with her funny beauty video
Speaking to the camera, she said: "You all know how much I love a mask. I tried this one after being given the blue one by a friend who had been to Korea, and I saw they had this – it is the Firm Lover. I left it on for 40 minutes so I am taking it off now.
"I will then see what I think of my face, whether it is actually now firm. Does it feel firm? It feels like I can't move it. But then, that' no different from normal! That's it – a good mask, I will see how it feels later."
Trinny used the £10 Firm Lover mask by Dr Jart
The fashion guru was impressed with the finished results
Trinny then updated fans on how her skin felt, revealing that her cab driver had complimented her on her way to dinner. She added: "My skin does feel very good – perhaps worth having for that very special occasion."
Rubber masks are all the range right now, enriched with Vitamin C, they claim to completely seal in the moisture, giving you a flawless base. Trinny's Dr Jart mask is for one-time use only, so at £10 a go, it’s a tad pricey. However, there are many copycat offerings on the market right now with similar properties, including Soap and Glory, Skin Laundry and Garnier, so it’s easy to give them a whirl!
Latest comments