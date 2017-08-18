Trinny Woodall can't move her face after trying out miracle £10 face mask from South Korea The fashion guru sampled a new rubber mask from South Korea in a fun beauty video

Trinny Woodall uploaded a hilarious – and very helpful – video on her Instagram account this week, of her trying out a new £10 beauty mask from South Korea. The 53-year-old TV presenter, who is often credited for her fashion and beauty tips, delighted her near 300,000 followers after giving her feedback on the latest must-have beauty trend. In the footage, she told fans that she was sampling the Firm Lover mask by Dr Jart, and that she had left it on her face for 40 minutes.

Buy of the day??? 🎼🎼🎼if you have money to burn consider the new Rubber masks From Korea - I was given the gold one by a friend which I used on holiday and my skin felt fantastic - and at the weekend bought a few more from Selfridges to try - you have to have 40 minutes to spare - but I'm now in a cab enroute to dinner and the cabbie is saying nice things... my skin does feel very good- perhaps worth having for that very special occasion... have a lovely evening ladies and boys....this is one for you 💋😘💋 A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Trinny Woodall delighted fans with her funny beauty video

Speaking to the camera, she said: "You all know how much I love a mask. I tried this one after being given the blue one by a friend who had been to Korea, and I saw they had this – it is the Firm Lover. I left it on for 40 minutes so I am taking it off now.

"I will then see what I think of my face, whether it is actually now firm. Does it feel firm? It feels like I can't move it. But then, that' no different from normal! That's it – a good mask, I will see how it feels later."

Trinny used the £10 Firm Lover mask by Dr Jart

The fashion guru was impressed with the finished results

Trinny then updated fans on how her skin felt, revealing that her cab driver had complimented her on her way to dinner. She added: "My skin does feel very good – perhaps worth having for that very special occasion."

Rubber masks are all the range right now, enriched with Vitamin C, they claim to completely seal in the moisture, giving you a flawless base. Trinny's Dr Jart mask is for one-time use only, so at £10 a go, it’s a tad pricey. However, there are many copycat offerings on the market right now with similar properties, including Soap and Glory, Skin Laundry and Garnier, so it’s easy to give them a whirl!