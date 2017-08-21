Kirstie Allsopp delights fans with stunning makeup-free selfie The Location, Location, Location star is currently enjoying a summer holiday with her family

Kirstie Allsopp showcased her natural beauty in a stunning makeup-free selfie which she posted on her Instagram over the weekend. The TV presenter, who is currently enjoying a summer holiday in the States with her family, looked positively glowing in the picture, dressed in a nautical-inspired top and a chic black summer hat, resulting in one fan comparing her to Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

Sun cream ✅swim hat ✅rash vest✅it's a strong look 😂🌴🏊‍♀️ A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Kirstie Allsopp was praised by fans for her flawless appearance

Other fans were quick to compliment the 45-year-old on her flawless, fresh-faced look, with one writing: "A natural beauty. Looking relaxed and happy," while another asked: "Will you share what skincare you favour? You skin looks healthy, glowing and young!" Kirstie, who captioned the image: "Sun cream, swim hat, rash vest, it's a strong look," was also praised for promoting sun safety, with one fan calling her a "Great role model".

The mother-of-two has been enjoying some quality time with her family in New York this summer. Last Tuesday, she shared a top travel tip with fellow travellers after recommending a Belgium-British bistro called Oscar's Place. The doting mum posted a photo showing her and her two sons Bay and Oscar standing outside the restaurant, revealing that it had been such a hit with her family after they had stumbled across it earlier in the week, that they had decided to go back for seconds.

Working on a very special project, here's a sneak peak. 👀 A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Meanwhile, back in June, Kirstie once again impressed fans after unveiling her dramatic weight loss. The TV presenter dropped from a dress size 16 to a size 12, with the help of nutritionist Amelia Freer, the woman behind Sam Smith and James Corden's transformations. Kirstie revealed that she achieved the results by cutting out bread and potatoes from her diet, along with wine.

Speaking to the Mail Online, she said of her two stone weight loss: "I went to see celebrity nutritionist Amelia Freer last July and I am on the metabolic balance diet. I have stopped eating bread and potatoes and I don't drink wine. I eat three meals a day – I do not leave the house without having breakfast. What is key is having five hours between meals and not having anything except water during those five hours."