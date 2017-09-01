First look at Emilia Clarke as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's The One fragrance The Game of Thrones star was announced as the new face of The One fragrance back in March

Emilia Clarke has well and truly made her mark as ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana's iconic fragrance, The One. The Game of Thrones actress has made her debut in the brand's latest campaign, which introduces a new and lighter interpretation of the perfume – The One: The One Eau de Toilette. Feminine and enchanting, the floral scent was created by perfumer Michel Girard, and is presented in a revamped version of the perfume's original bottle, complete with a geometric gold cap and a sleek black logo.

Discover the new fragrance, The One Eau de Toilette: an enchanting, sensual and feminine scent, starring the actress Emilia Clarke and directed by the Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone. Visit @dgbeauty for more exclusive contents. #DGTheOne #DGBeauty @emilia_clarke A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Sep 1, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Emilia Clarke stars in her debut fragrance campaign for Dolce & Gabbana

Emilia's a natural in the new campaign, which was unveiled on Friday. Set in Naples and shot by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, the actress is seen wondering around the busy streets of the city, dancing with street artists, sampling Italian food and soaking up the atmosphere.

After Dolce & Gabbana posted the new campaign video on their Instagram account, fans were quick to compliment Emilia's starring role. One wrote: "She's so beautiful," while another said: "You are amazing Emilia Clarke, stunning gorgeous ahh!" A Game of Thrones fans added: "I was waiting for Emilia Clarke to cross paths with Kit Harington in the video."

The Game of Thrones star looked fantastic in the new campaign, which was set in Naples

Back in March, the brand's founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, explained why Emilia was chosen as the new The One fragrance ambassador. They said: "Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: She is radiant and lively. Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous, and full of life. She is The One!"

Other big names to have previously fronted The One fragrance include Scarlet Johansson and Gisele Bundchen. Emilia's co-star Kit Harington, meanwhile, is set to be the new face of the male version of the scent.