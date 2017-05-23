Manchester attack: all of the emergency details Here are the phone numbers and hashtags you can use

Following the horrific terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night, a list of emergency contact numbers, Twitter hashtags and Facebook links is being circulated to help anyone in need following the tragic incident. Celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Kelly Holmes as well as Greater Manchester police have shared the numbers to encourage people to reach out if they need help.

A list of emergency numbers has been circulated

The list of contacts includes an emergency helpline and contact numbers for a Holiday Inn nearby the arena, which took in as many as 50 children so that they could be kept safe. The post also encouraged that people mark themselves as 'safe' on Facebook if they are in the Manchester area, and to use the Twitter hashtags '#MissinginManchester' and '#RoomforManchester' to help people locate missing loved ones, and for those needing a place to stay.

Locals have been using the hashtag to offer their assistance for concert-goers, with one tweeting: "#manchesterattack anybody stranded today in Manchester send me a message have a 7 seater car and willing to pick up and drop off all day." Another added: "Offering transport for anybody stuck trying to get home. I am parked near spectrum apartments."

22 people have been killed

Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins released a statement on the attacks on Tuesday morning. He wrote: "This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see. Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and lost their lives. Our thoughts are with those victims that we know now have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones. We continue to do all we can to support them."