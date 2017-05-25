WATCH: Crowd sing Don't Look Back in Anger after minute's silence in Manchester The city paid their respects to the victims of the Manchester terror attack

The city of Manchester came to a standstill on Thursday morning as they mourned those who lost their lives and were seriously injured in Monday's horrific terror attack at Manchester Arena. Crowds lined the streets to observe a national minute's silence for the victims. As the silence ended one woman started to sing the first verse Oasis' hit song Don't Look Back in Anger, with everyone joining in as she reached the chorus.

The crowd in St Ann's Square in #Manchester sing 'Don't Look Back in Anger' after minute's silence to remember victims of attack pic.twitter.com/B3p6ZaEJyN — ITV News (@itvnews) May 25, 2017

STORY: The Queen arrives at hospital to meet young victims of Manchester terror attack

Speaking about the touching moment, captured by ITV, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow told the Guardian: "It really touched my heart and gave me shivers to hear everyone joining in with me." She added: "I love Manchester and Oasis is part of my childhood. Don't Look Back in Anger - that's what this is about: we can't be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future. We all joined together and we're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."

The city paid their respects to the victims of the Manchester terror attack

STORY: Ariana Grande fans campaign to get One Last Time to top of the charts

The atrocity, which occurred moments after Ariana Grande played at her concert, has been described as the worst terrorist attack since London's 7/7 bombings. Due to Ariana's young fan demographic, children and teenagers were among the victims. Since Monday night, hundreds of people have held vigils and laid flowers in memory of those injured and those who died. Meanwhile, Manchester tattoo artists have launched an appeal to raise money for those who were affected. Artists are offering tattoos of a bee - which has become a symbol of Manchester - for £50, with all of the profits going to the Crowdfunder appeal. Tattoo parlours in Bristol, Glasgow, and reportedly as far as Australia and New York are taking part in the campaign which was started by Stalybridge-based tattoo artist Sam Barber.