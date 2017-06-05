London Bridge terror attack: first victim named The first victim has been identified as charity worker Christine Archibald

Christine Archibald has been identified as the first victim to be killed in Saturday's horrific London terror attack. The Canadian charity worker, who was engaged to be married to Tyler Ferguson, died in her fiancé's arms after she was struck by the killers in London Bridge. In a statement, her heartbroken family described their loved one as a "beautiful, loving daughter and sister", saying: "She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected."

They added: "She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you." It has been reported that Christine was 30-years-old and a graduate of Calgary's Mount Royal University's Social Work program, and was in London with her Canadian fiancé Tyler, who had been living in the Netherlands. Seven people were killed and 48 injured when three attackers drove a white van into a crowd of pedestrians at London Bridge, before going on a stabbing frenzy in nearby streets. Within minutes the police had responded and all three men were shot dead at 10.16pm.

Seven people were killed in Saturday's London Bridge terror attack

Shortly after Christine was confirmed as the first victim to be name, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement: "Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed. We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery." He added: "Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This time will be no different."