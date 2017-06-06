General Election 2017: everything you need to know The general election will take place on Thursday 8 June

The General Election is fast approaching, it's almost time to cast your vote. Here at HELLO! Online we have rounded up everything that you need to know before the big night on Thursday (8 June).

What is a General Election?

A general election gives the British public the opportunity to choose their MP - the person who will represent their local area (constituency) in the House of Commons for up to five years. Those who are eligible to vote have a choice of several candidates in each constituency, but can only vote for one of the candidates. The candidate that receives most votes becomes their MP, and ultimately represent that area in the House of Commons. The leader with the most elected MPs is expected to be asked by the Queen to form a Government and run the country.

Who can vote in the General Election?

People are able to cast their vote in the General Election if they are a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen aged 18 or older on the election date, 8 June 2017. Voters must also be a resident of the UK or have been registered to vote in a British election within the past 15 years if they are living abroad.

Why is there going to be a General Election?

In April, Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election for 8 June - three years earlier than expected. The PM, who took over when David Cameron resigned in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, announced her decision for a snap election because she wants to seek a stronger mandate in Brexit talks. "There should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division. The country is coming together, but Westminster is not," she said. "We need a general election and we need one now."

When will the results be out?

The final results will be confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning (June 9). Officially a party will need 326 seats for an overall majority.

What time do the polling stations close?

The polling stations open at 7am and voting stops at 10pm. Even if you are still queuing at the polling station after 10pm, you will still be allowed to vote. Counting will begin immediately after that.

Where is my nearest polling station?

If you are registered to vote, your polling card will tell you the location of your polling station. They usually take place at public buildings such as local community halls or schools. If you have lost your polling card or need to check where your nearest polling station is located, just enter your postcode on the Your Vote Matters website.

Where can I find the results of the general election?

Election results are widely reported in national media, with many providing rolling coverage of the results as they are announced. Broadcasting coverage will start properly after 10pm. The BBC's election night show will be hosted by David Dimbleby, ITV's will be hosted by Tom Bradby with Ed Balls vs George Osborne, while Channel 4 will host an alternative election special with David Mitchell and Jeremy Paxman. And finally Adam Boulton and Sophy Ridge will co-host on Sky News.

Still unsure about who to cast your vote?

These podcasts will keep you up-to-date ahead of the election this week: Talking Politics, More or Less: Behind the Stats, Polling Matters, Intelligence Squared and The High Low.