Australian Sara Zelenak, 21, confirmed as victim in London Bridge attack Sara Zelenak, 21, was working as an au pair in the city

Sara Zelenak, who has been missing since the terror attack at London Bridge on Saturday night, has sadly been confirmed dead. She was just 21. The Australian was working as an au pair in London and had been out with a friend when the horrendous incident took place.

Sara's mother, Julie Wallace, confirmed the tragic news on her daughter's Facebook page. She wrote: "Sara Zelenak is confirmed dead, they found her body and has DNA tests confirmed. Thank you for all the overwhelming love and support from everyone." A friend of Sara's, Sam Hatherington, paid tribute to her, writing: "The closest friend to Bea and I since we were in year 7. You bought so much joy into our lives, to me and Bea for so long and also to Mum and Dad, who took you under their wing like no other. I can't believe we don't get to grow old together."

Eight people were killed in the attack

Sara is one of eight victims to have been killed during the attack. The other who lost their lives are: Christine Archibald, 30, Xavier Thomas, 45, Sébastien Bélanger, 36, Kirsty Boden, 28, James McMullan, 32, Alexandre Pigeard, 27 and Ignacio Echeverría, 39.

In a statement, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: "As Londoners, we will stand together in solidarity to remember those who were killed or injured in this horrific terror attack. There can be no justification or excuses for these barbaric, cowardly attacks. By standing together as a city we will send a powerful message here and around the world - that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism. I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all Londoners to the police and emergency services for the speed and bravery of their response. Once again they ran towards danger while encouraging others to run to safety. All Londoners are grateful for their efforts. Our city - the greatest city in the world - will never forget the innocent victims who lost their lives."