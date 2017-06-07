People volunteering for homeless shelter saying 'Chrissy sent me' in honour of London Bridge victim Christine used to work for a homeless shelter

People are donating and volunteering at homeless shelters in honour of one of London Bridge's terror attack victims, Christine Archibald. The 30-year-old Canadian worked at a homeless shelter before moving to Europe, and her family requested that people honour her memory by spending some time doing the same thing. In a statement, they said: "Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

MORE: Jeff Brazier discusses talking terror attacks with his kids

Christine Archibald was 30-years-old

Using the hashtag '#Chrissysentme', many people revealed that they had taken steps to help others in wake of the terrible incident that took place on Saturday night. One wrote: "I will be donating clothes to both men and womens shelters in #reginask to honour Christine Archibald of BC #chrissysentme #LondonBrige," while another added: "At their request and in honour of Chrissy I will volunteer at a homeless shelter and say #Chrissysentme." A third people wrote: "Tomorrow, I will donate clothes to my local church and tell them that #chrissysentme."

READ: What should parents tell their children about terrorism?

Eight people were killed in the attack

Kathy Christiansen, the executive director at Alpha house, a non-profit where Christine used to work, opened up about her in a statement. They said: "Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all.'' The mother of Christine's partner, Tyler Ferguson, also encouraged people to donate in Christine's name. In a Facebook post, she wrote: "Chrissy's family urges everyone to not let her death be in vain. Go out and do good. Donate your time and money to make your community better. Use the hashtag #chrissysentme."

Christine was one of eight people who lost their lives in the terror attack. The other people who were killed include: Sara Zelenak, 21, Xavier Thomas, 45, Sébastien Bélanger, 36, Kirsty Boden, 28, James McMullan, 32, Alexandre Pigeard, 27 and Ignacio Echeverría, 39.