Borough Market to reopen following terrorist attack

London's Borough Market will reopen on Wednesday 14 June, more than a week after the terrorist attack left eight people dead and many more seriously injured. At 10am, traders, staff and visitors to the popular tourist attraction will link arms, pause for a moment of silent reflection and then the market bell will be rung loud and clear. Donald Hyslop, chair of the Trustees of Borough Market released a statement on the market's official website, saying it is "essential" to return to "at least a semblance of normality".

The statement from Monday read: "While the victims of last week's terror attack will never be forgotten, and while the trauma experienced by this community will weigh heavily for a long time to come, it is essential for the wellbeing of everyone associated with Borough Market that we return to at least a semblance of normality as soon as we can.

"On Wednesday, the bell will ring, the stalls will open, customers will start to arrive, and the healing process will begin. That healing process will require a vast well of empathy and support – something that we know exists here in abundance. We have been flooded with messages and offers of help."

Hundreds of people have been making donations to the Borough Market trader support fund, which has been set up to support the small independent businesses whose viability has been put at risk from lost stock and cancelled trading days. Some stalls are marking the reopening of the market in their own special ways. Gourmet Goat is planning to give away pots of koliva, a dish of wheat berries, spices and mint that is loaded with symbolism in the eastern Mediterranean, in exchange for a donation, while Arabica Bar & Kitchen has created a new cocktail to their menu, aptly named London Courage.

The statement concluded: "Anyone else who wishes to help in the coming weeks can do so in one simple but fundamental way: by turning up, putting a buzz back into the atmosphere, and buying some high quality food and drink from the fantastic array of traders who make this such a special and diverse place."