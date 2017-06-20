Man tattoos name of hero who saved his family following Grenfell Tower fire The family were living on the 14th floor at the time of the fire

A man has thanked his sister's partner for saving her life and the life of his niece during the Grenfell Tower fire by having his name tattooed on his back. Oluwaseun Talabi, who is known as Seun, was living with his girlfriend and their daughter on the 14th floor, and made a split second decision to escape the building with his daughter tied to his back, ultimately saving their lives.

His girlfriend's brother, who is known on Twitter as Lordie, shared a snap of his new tattoo, which reads 'Seun. Thank you'. He captioned the photo: "Just got something for my [expletive] hero, Seun who saved my sis & my niece. I owe him everything." Seun opened up about his experience in an interview with 5 News, explaining that he ran through the thick smoke with his daughter tied to his back to escape the fire.

The fire took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning

"I didn't think I was going to make us," he said. "I didn't think any of us were going to make it. When we got to the third floor we saw firemen down there, because I had my daughter tied to my back so they grabbed her off me." He added that a few other people had taken shelter in his flat who didn't make it out, saying: "None of them made it out but we had to take that chance… If we didn't take that chance we wouldn't be here now." People were quick to praise Seun's quick-thinking actions, with one writing: "Total hero. But amongst anything a brilliant father," while another added: "Upmost respect to Seun what a guy."

Just got something for my muthafucking Hero, Seun who saved my Sis & my niece.

Lordie thanked well-wishers for their support, writing: "Thank you to EVERYONE for their kind words & messages of support. I've got genuine love for you & I'm truly grateful… All of the nurses at C&W are the greatest, most beautiful & brilliant women in the world."