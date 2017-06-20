Manchester bombing: Family and friends gather to say farewell to Olivia Campbell The 15-year-old schoolgirl was laid to rest on Tuesday

Hundreds of relatives and friends of Manchester terror attack victim Olivia Campbell gathered at her funeral on Tuesday. Dressed in her favourite colour blue, mourners were reduced to tears as they came together to say their final goodbyes to the 15-year-old schoolgirl, who was among the 22 people killed after a suicide bomber targeted Ariana Grande's gig at Manchester Arena in May.

Several grieving well-wishers headed to St Anne's church in Tottington, Bury, to pay their respects. Olivia's mother, Charlotte Campbell, was seen in tears as she held on to her partner Paul Hodgson when they arrived at the service. Many of the mourners were seen wearing blue, with some in T-shirts which featured Manchester bees on them. Charlotte, 36, said: "We are asking everyone to wear blue or bright colours, no black, and casual as that’s what she would have wanted. We want this to be a celebration of her life."

Olivia's mum recently spoke about her daughter on Good Morning Britain, saying: "I want my daughter to carry on living. I never want her to be forgotten by anybody. I just want her memory to be kept alive. She was the cheekiest, funniest girl. She was always singing, laughing, dancing, joking. She was just an amazing girl."

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were close to tears when they discovered Olivia had been killed in the 22 May attack. Just one day earlier they had spoken on the phone to Charlotte, who was launching an appeal to find her then-missing daughter. "I've called all the places. I've called the police. They said there's no news and I've just got to wait," she said through her tears.