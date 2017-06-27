London Bridge terror victim Kirsty Boden's funeral is held in Australia Kirsty, an Australian nurse, died trying to help others on London Bridge

Mourners turned out to bid their final farewells to Kirsty Boden, an Australian nurse who was tragically killed during the London Bridge terror attack earlier this month. Kirsty died after heroically running towards the bridge to help others on Saturday 3 June. Her funeral was held in Loxton, north-east of Adelaide, on Monday, with friends and family in attendance, including Kirsty's partner James Hodder.

A hearse carrying Kirsty's coffin led the funeral procession, which was made up of hundreds of people. Kirsty's parents Tina and Ken Boden, her brother Chris and her partner James all walked at the front of the procession. A visibly emotional James spoke at the funeral, saying: "You're my best friend, my love, my companion and I am always going to love you, adore you, and miss you. Goodbye little one." Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud was played to mourners, with James revealing that it was the song he and Kirsty had planned for their first dance at their upcoming wedding.

Kirsty was killed while running to the bridge to try and save others

Kirsty's father Ken led the eulogies, saying that when she first learnt how to swim, she gave it 110 per cent. "Kirsty meant the world to us. We are so proud of our beautiful, independent, adventurous, brave and kind daughter and sister. Kirsty we will love you forever," he said. The funeral was held at Kirsty's local swimming pool, where she made her mark by teaching and competing in races. Her friends acted as pallbearers, carrying her coffin around the pool for one final 'lap of honour'.

Her partner James Hodder played Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud at the funeral, which would have been their first dance song

During the funeral, photos of Kirsty were shown on a screen, including one of her posing in front of a pair of angel wings. Guests were given a memorial card that featured a poignant reading titled 'Tears'. It read: "You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all she's left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday."

The swimmer's friends carried her coffin around the pool for one final 'lap of honour'

Generosity and care for others was the theme of the funeral, in reflection of Kirsty. She worked as a nurse at Guy's and St Thomas's Hospital in London. Kirsty was the second victim to be named following the terror attack. At the time, her family released a statement saying: "Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend. She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life. As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty – we love you and we will miss you dearly."