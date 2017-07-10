Bradley Lowery's heartbroken family release details of his funeral The Sunderland fan lost his fight with cancer on Friday

The family of Bradley Lowery have released details of his funeral. The six-year-old, who had moved the world with his story, died on Friday after losing his fight with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer. In a new post on Facebook, Bradley's family said his funeral will be held at St Joseph's church in Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool on Friday morning. They said: "This is open to everyone who would like to come and celebrate Bradley's life and pay their respects to show him how much he was loved."

"Not everyone will fit in the church but they are having speakers for people to listen to the service outside and people can line the streets if they wish to do so. They will then be having invite only private ceremony at a crematorium. The family have requested for no media to be there unless they are not working and attending to pay their respects." The family have also asked mourners to wear colourful football T-shirts. The post concluded: "You can wear what ever you want for the funeral but the family and friends have chosen the theme cancer has no colours. So they are wearing football tops it doesn't matter what team or colour. Due to Bradley's popularity they would like family flowers only and if you would like to make a donation this can be made to the Bradley Lowery foundation."

Bradley Lowery died, aged six, on Friday following a fight with neuroblastoma

Bradley, who was a Sunderland football fan, fought a brave battle with cancer. Shortly after the news of his death was revealed, Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe paid a heartfelt tribute to his "best friend". He wrote on social media: "Goodbye my friend, gonna miss you lots. I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with u and for that I'm so grateful". [sic] The sad news of Bradley's death was confirmed by his parents, who said: "My brave boy has went with the angels today. He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where. There are no words to describe how heart broken we are." [sic] Jermain and Bradley struck up a close friendship with the young football fan acting as club mascot in the months before his death.