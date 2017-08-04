Charlie Gard's parents remember 'angel' son on first birthday Charlie Gard's parents have shared a snap of their late baby son on what would have been his first birthday

Charlie Gard's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, have posted a photo on Instagram to wish their "angel" son, who tragically passed away in late July, a happy birthday. The baby boy would have turned one on Friday. In the photo, Charlie is looking straight at the camera, and the snap was captioned: "Happy 1st birthday our angel Charlie Gard," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Charlie's parents posted a new photo

Well-wishers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Wow this hurt my heart. I can't even start to imagine what this family is going through but I'm sending my love and prays their way! Happy birthday little man," while another added: "Happy birthday little angel... sending my love and cuddles to Connie and Chris." A family spokesman for Connie and Chris confirmed Charlie's death on 28 July, which read; "It's with great sadness that we have to inform you that Charlie passed away earlier this afternoon. Connie has released a brief statement: 'Our beautiful, little boy has gone. We are so proud of you, Charlie.' We ask that everyone respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time, but we would all like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Charlie's parents fought a lengthy legal battle regarding his care

Charlie hit the headlines over legal battles over his care, as his parents wanted to take him to the US for more treatment, while doctor's at Great Ormand Street hospital believed that the baby boy was beyond medical help, and wanted to take him off life support. Shortly before his death, the Gard family released a heartbreaking statement about their son. "This is one of the hardest things that we will ever have to say and we are about to do the hardest thing that we'll ever have to do, which is to let our beautiful little Charlie go," it read. "As Charlie's devoted and loving parents, we've decided that it is no longer in Charlie's best interest to pursue treatment and we will let our son go and be with the angels."