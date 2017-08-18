Man attacks several people in Finland The stabbings took place in the Puutori-Market Square area in Turku, Finland

Several people have been injured after a man began to stab people in the Puutori-Market Square area in Turku, Finland on Friday. According to early reports, several people have been injured by the attack, and police have warned people to stay away from the city centre. While Finnish broadcasterYLE claimed that three people were injured, other reports have said that as many as six people were hurt in the attack.

The attack took place in Turku, Finland

The attacker was shot in the leg and taken into custody, and South-West Finland Police tweeted: "Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre… The police are searching for possibly more perpetrators in Turku." Speaking to the BBC, eyewitness Jesse Brown said: "I saw police shoot a person, a man I think. People were running and there was talk about a knife attack, possibly multiple perpetrators."

The Prime Minister of Finland, Juha Sipilä, tweeted about the situation. Translated from Finnish, he wrote: "The Government will closely monitor the situation and the ongoing police operation in Turku. The Government will keep the Conference later today." Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All our support to victims of cowardly attack in #Turku. Let's stay united against hate and terror. Finland shall overcome."

Six people were reportedly injured

The attack took place just one day after a terrorist attack in Barcelona, where a van was driven into a crowd, killing 13 people and injuring over 100. Theresa May released a statement following the attack which read: "My thoughts are with the victims of today's terrible attack in Barcelona and the emergency services responding to this ongoing incident. The UK stands with Spain against terror."